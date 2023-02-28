Hello, I am Diane Bunnell the ADA/Title VI Coordinator for the City of Monticello. Welcome to March Disability Awareness month. The Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA and I are going to be very busy this month.
On March 1, watch for the winners of the ADA Art Banner contest flying on Main Street.
We will be starting with the 12th Annual Freedom Event “Wheels of Hope” on March 4, at the Beehive in Burnettsville from 4-8 p.m.
ADA Art contest projects will be on display at the Monticello/Union Township Library from the 1st to 17th for all to view, Thank you Library. Art will then be on display at the West Bay, 120 W Washington St, and City Hall from the 20th to 31, times TBA, you may call 574-583-4568 to set an appointment time if you have a group. Awards night will be March 23, at 5:30 p.m. for all who entered Art and their families.
Wheel Chair Basketball, our biggie of the month, will be March 9, at TLHS Auxiliary gym, enter door 17. Social Service fair will start at 5 p.m. and the Lafayette Spinner will again be here to do a demonstration at 6 p.m. Hot game at 6:20 will be the “GUNS vs HOSES” (police vs firefighters)! At 6:40, we change to the combined City Department teams RED vs BLUE, you might even find the mayor on one of these teams!
Halftime at 7 p.m. will be Mayor Cathy Gross installing the 2023 officers of AKtion Club, and at 7:20, will be the championship game between winners of both previous games.
Please visit the concession stand as this is a fundraiser for paying for this event and the awards.
March 16, for Walk a Mile in my Shoes day, call White Oaks Health Care center to set a time for a dementia tour experience, a real revelation.
Reading to children at the Monticello Public Library, beginning March 7, at 10 a.m., Fire Chief Galen Logan and Assistant Chief Craig Green, March 15, at 6 p.m. will be Mayor Cathy Gross , and on March 22, at 3:30 will be MIH Paramedic Nick Green. We are looking forward to having city personnel reading once a month so keep watching.
The Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA and I are very honored to help in making different activities for persons with disabilities as well as helping to make our city accessible. All the departments work very hard to make sure that the ADA guidelines are followed.
Please contact me with any questions at 120 West Washington St, Monticello or call 574-583-4568, leave a message if I am out, and I will return your call. Email adacoordinator@monticelloin.gov