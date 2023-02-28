FireDept1.jpg

The Monticello Fire Department poses with the annual wheelchair basketball city tournament trophy at a previous Wheelchair Basketball game at Twin Lakes in Monticello.

 File Photo

Hello, I am Diane Bunnell the ADA/Title VI Coordinator for the City of Monticello. Welcome to March Disability Awareness month. The Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA and I are going to be very busy this month.

On March 1, watch for the winners of the ADA Art Banner contest flying on Main Street.

Trending Food Videos