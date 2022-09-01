The Red Brick Theatre, in collaboration with the YWCA Greater Lafayette’s: Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention program, introduces a donation drive to coincide with Red Brick’s production of The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church a dramedy written by Bo Wilson. The show runs Friday & Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee on Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Delphi Opera House located in Delphi.

The collaboration was inspired by the play’s thematic content. When a young woman is discovered hiding in a church basement, suspicions turn to compassion as her tale of escaping domestic violence is revealed. The action that follows is both heartwarming and comedic as the women work together to come up with a safe and viable solution for the circumstances.

