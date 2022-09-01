The Red Brick Theatre, in collaboration with the YWCA Greater Lafayette’s: Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention program, introduces a donation drive to coincide with Red Brick’s production of The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church a dramedy written by Bo Wilson. The show runs Friday & Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee on Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Delphi Opera House located in Delphi.
The collaboration was inspired by the play’s thematic content. When a young woman is discovered hiding in a church basement, suspicions turn to compassion as her tale of escaping domestic violence is revealed. The action that follows is both heartwarming and comedic as the women work together to come up with a safe and viable solution for the circumstances.
Portia Kapraun, director of Delphi Public Library and actor in the play, said, “When we decided to produce this play, it seemed the perfect opportunity to highlight the essential work that our area YWCA Greater Lafayette is doing to keep our community women and men safe.”
Donation boxes for much needed supplies will be set up in the Theatre lobby during the duration of the play’s run and will be presented to the YWCA Greater Lafayette Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention program upon its conclusion. Carol Smith, YWCA Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention Program Outreach Coordinator, will offer a talk-back after the Sunday matinee with a question and answer session. The YWCA Greater Lafayette will also have an information booth on display for the duration of the play’s run.
Much needed supplies and donations include such things as: over-the-counter medicines, electrolyte beverages, liquid soap, laundry detergents, deodorants, gift and/or gas cards (Fast food establishments, Walmart, Target, Meijer, etc.) and more.
The Red Brick Theatre is a collaboration of the Delphi Opera House and the Delphi Public Library. Tickets are: $10 general admission or $20 for balcony seating and can be purchased at: www.delphioperahouse.org.