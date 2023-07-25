The Delphi Public Library presents "The DPL Carnival: A Summer Reading Finale Celebration" on Aug. 1, from 4 - 7 p.m. in Yeoman. This is a free event. Festivities will include a local-celebrity dunk tank, DJ entertainment, the Performing Princess, the Laffy-ette Chapter of Clowns, balloons, face-painting, carnival games, food, prizes and so much more.
The carnival is open to everyone in the community regardless of Summer Reading Program participation (but grand prizes for the Summer Reading program will be available at the event). This is a collaborative effort between the Delphi Library, Northwest Carroll Library and the Yeoman Community Center and will take place inside and outside of both facilities at 164 Forest St, Yeoman.