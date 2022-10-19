King of the Kongo

DELPHI, IND. The Delphi Opera House will host the Midwest Premiere of the newly restored 1929 film, The King of the Kongo Nov. 13, beginning at noon. Tickets are available at www.delphioperahouse.org, or by calling 765-564-4300. The 3.5-hour film will be shown in segments with breaks for refreshments in between.

In attendance will be Sara Karloff, Boris Karloff’s daughter, who has not yet seen the restored film, and Indiana film preservationist Eric Grayson, both of whom will answer questions. Ms. Karloff has a collection of memorabilia and photos of her father that she will share.

Tags

Trending Food Videos