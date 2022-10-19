DELPHI, IND. The Delphi Opera House will host the Midwest Premiere of the newly restored 1929 film, The King of the Kongo Nov. 13, beginning at noon. Tickets are available at www.delphioperahouse.org, or by calling 765-564-4300. The 3.5-hour film will be shown in segments with breaks for refreshments in between.
In attendance will be Sara Karloff, Boris Karloff’s daughter, who has not yet seen the restored film, and Indiana film preservationist Eric Grayson, both of whom will answer questions. Ms. Karloff has a collection of memorabilia and photos of her father that she will share.
Eric Grayson has been working to save this serial since 2011. Using material from three archives and five different prints, he has completely restored the picture part of the film. Out of the 21 sound discs, all but six have been recovered, digitized, and resynchronized to the film. The remaining dialogue has been re-recorded and dubbed by actors. Grayson says, “This is an incredible opportunity to see a piece of motion picture history.”
The King of the Kongo was the first sound cliffhanger serial, released with sound recorded on shellac discs., and drew widespread attention at the time it was released. A theater owner in
South Bend IN shut down the street and hired an elephant promote the film. Although he was an unknown at the time, Boris Karloff was an up-and coming actor getting bigger and bigger parts. The King of the Kongo was his first large role in a talking picture. In 1931, he became an international star with his performance as the Monster in the classic Frankenstein.
This is one of the first times this film has been seen with an audience since the 1930s. It was never reissued after 1929 and when the discs and picture wore out, they were tossed.
The King of the Kongo is a 1929 cliffhanger serial. It follows the exploits of Larry Trent (Walter Miller) tracking the footsteps of his missing brother into the lost African temple of Nuhalla. There he meets Diana Martin (Jacqueline Logan) a young woman desperately
searching for her father, whom she has never met. Each weekly installment had Larry and Diana imperiled by dinosaurs, wild animals, and a gang of ivory smugglers. The leaders of the gang, Scarface Macklin (Boris Karloff) and Jack Drake (Larry Steers) seem to know a great deal about a mysterious gorilla called The King of the Kongo.
Eric Grayson says, “The gorilla seems to show up just when something critical is about to happen and causes havoc. Where is Diana’s father? Who has the lost jewels of Nuhalla? What has happened to Larry’s brother? Who is controlling the gorilla? Watching the film in its entirety will answer these questions.”