Cycle of the Seasons: Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6-7:30 p.m.- meet at Bluestem Nature Center. For third-eighth grade. Fall changes living things like trees, birds and lizards. Find out how fall affects the life of plants and animals. Register by calling Parks 574-583-3983 or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com. No cost.
Art at the Library-Quilled Fall Tree: Friday, Sept. 8, at 2-4 p.m. -meet at the Monticello Public Library. For adults. This simple fall tree will be a colorful addition to your fall décor. Register at the library.
Fall Fun: Tuesday Sept. 12, at 6-7 p.m.- meet at Bluestem Nature Center. For kids Pre-second grade and a parent. Check out the many fall crops raised in Indiana and make a Witches Broom out of corn broom stalks. To register call Parks 574-583-3983 or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com. Free.
Art in the Park- Watercolor Pencil Barn: Thursday Sept. 14, at 6-8 p.m. at Bluestem Nature Center. For Adults. Joy will take us step by step in using watercolor pencils to create a barn landscape. Register by calling Parks at 574-583-3983 or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com. Cost is $6.00.
Black Cat Gourd: Tuesday Sept. 19, at 7-8:30 p.m.- meet at Bluestem Nature Center. For Adults. Create a scary black cat from a gourd to decorate for Halloween. Register at Parks 574-583-3983 or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com. Cost is $15.
Birding Before Barking- Fall Migration: Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8 a.m. -meet at the Shady Rest Pavilion in City Park. For everyone. Katie Smith will lead us in a birding tour of City Park and speak about the birds preparing to migrate. Bring your binoculars or use ours. No need to register, just show up!
Barktoberfest: Saturday, Sept. 23 — noon to 8 p.m. in downtown Monticello. All are invited. Food, craft beer, Artesian vendors, games, music, dancers. Dog walk starts at 1 p.m. Don’t miss this great fall festival!
School of Guitar fall concert: Friday Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Altherr Nature Park Amphitheater. All are invited to this celebration of fall with the School of Guitar!
Principals of Flight: Monday Sept. 25, from 7-8 p.m. in the Anheier Building in City Park. For students third-eighth grade. Mitch Billue will teach all about flight and then give out rocket kits to build a rocket to launch on Saturday. Register at Parks 574-583-3983 or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com
Rocket Launch Day: Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. in the south parking lot at Voigt Park. Bring your finished rocket and the whole family. Snacks will be served.