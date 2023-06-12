MONTICELLO — The White County Ministerial Association is hosting a Nelson's Chicken fundraiser for the White County Food Pantry on Saturday July 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Ace Hardware parking lot located at 918 North Main St. Monticello. A total of six area churches along with Ace Hardware are coming together to work on a community project that will benefit the White County Food Pantry.
Participating churches are the Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello First Presbyterian Church, Monticello Christian Church, First Baptist Church of Monticello, Faith Covenant Fellowship Church and Christ Fellowship Church of Monticello and the Monticello Ace Hardware.