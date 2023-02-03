DELPHI – Representatives from FEMA will host an in-person flood map information open house on Feb. 15, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET and a virtual flood map information open house on Feb. 21, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET for communities in Carroll County.

The open houses will give residents the chance to review preliminary versions of a recently completed Flood Insurance Study (FIS) and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM). The same information will be shared at both meetings.

