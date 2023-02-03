DELPHI – Representatives from FEMA will host an in-person flood map information open house on Feb. 15, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET and a virtual flood map information open house on Feb. 21, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET for communities in Carroll County.
The open houses will give residents the chance to review preliminary versions of a recently completed Flood Insurance Study (FIS) and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM). The same information will be shared at both meetings.
The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood (also known as the 1%-annual-chance event) information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within areas of the county and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.
Experts at the open houses will help residents understand flood risk and flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the mapping process. Residents can meet with experts one-on-one to view their own addresses on the new maps. They’ll learn about their specific risk and ways to help prevent flood loss.
Once effective, the maps will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA encourages public officials to use the maps to assist planning processes and prepare communities to quickly respond to and recover from future events.
WHAT: Carroll County – In-Person Flood Map Information Open House
WHEN: Feb. 15, 6 – 8 p.m. ET
WHERE: Community Center at 311 N. Washington Street, Delphi, Indiana
WHAT: Carroll County – Virtual Flood Map Information Open House
WHEN: Feb. 21, 6 – 8 p.m. ET
If you need a reasonable accommodation (sign language interpreters, Braille, CART, etc.), please send an email to FEMA-Region5-FloodInsuranceOutreach@fema.dhs.gov (mailto:FEMA-Region5-FloodInsuranceOutreach@fema.dhs.gov ) at least 48 hours before the event. Last minute requests will be accepted but may not be possible to fulfill. For more information, contact the FEMA News Desk at FEMA-R5-News-Desk@fema.dhs.gov