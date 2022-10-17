Monticello: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat on Illinois St. by the Post Office: 3-5 p.m.
Monon: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-6 p.m., Trunk-or- Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Brookston: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.
Reynolds: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Party at 4-5:30 p.m.
Wolcott: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., town employees will offer hot dogs, cotton candy and hot chocolate in front of the police department
Burnettsville: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Chalmers: Monday, Oct. 31 Trunk or Treat on Main St., 6-7:30 p.m., Costume contest at American Legion, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo: Trunk-orTreat behind fire department, Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Delphi: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Remington: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.; Remington Lions Club sponsors parade downtown at 6:30 p.m.