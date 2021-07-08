MONTICELLO — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81, of Monticello, is hosting a homemade noodle dinner.
It will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at the American Legion Post located on East Washington Street (right off of US 24 at the east end of Washington Street bridge).
Meals are $10 for adults, $5 for children age 5-12; and children younger than five eat free. The meal consists of choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, side, roll with butter and dessert.
All proceeds go to support our veterans and service personnel.