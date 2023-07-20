ONON — Monon Civic Preservation Society is hosting a BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair) event in the historic Monon Theatre Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. If you have vocal or instrumental talent, a witty repartee for a comedy routine, a ventriloquist act or a dance routine, you are invited to perform on stage and share your talent with the public. This event is open to all ages. There is no entry fee, nor will there be admission charge.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and donations for the theatre renovation project will be gratefully accepted.

