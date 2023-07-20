ONON — Monon Civic Preservation Society is hosting a BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair) event in the historic Monon Theatre Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. If you have vocal or instrumental talent, a witty repartee for a comedy routine, a ventriloquist act or a dance routine, you are invited to perform on stage and share your talent with the public. This event is open to all ages. There is no entry fee, nor will there be admission charge.
Refreshments will be available for purchase and donations for the theatre renovation project will be gratefully accepted.
The number of acts and the time for each act will be determined by the number of early entries. MCPS has to limit the number of acts to between eight and 10 in order for the show to only last an hour or a little more. There are not working bathrooms in the theater building yet.
For more information or early registration, please call 574-583-4633 or 219-863-4967 by July 26.
Tune your guitar, shine your tap shoes, get together with the rest of your barbershop quartet and entertain your friends, family and neighbors as you help raise money for the Historic Monon Theatre July 28!