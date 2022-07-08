REYNOLDS — The White County Fair is just around the corner and eight young ladies will vie for the title of Miss White County Fair Queen on July 16 at 8 p.m. This year's contestants are:
Ryn Zimpfer is the 16-year-old daughter of Kent and Kasey Zimpfer. She is an 8-year participant of the White County 4-H program. She comes to us from Delphi Community High School and plans to major in Business Management when she finalizes her college plans. Ryn is a two-sport athlete- tennis and volleyball- and is a member of the Junior Honor Society and the St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loves to be outside hiking and fishing, and work on her videography skills.
Haley Smock is 16 years old, and her parents are Kenny and Melissa Smock. She is an 8-year 4-H member and attends Twin Lakes High School. Her future plans are a career in law enforcement. Haley plays volleyball and is involved in the Twin Lakes Show Choir and Band Color Guard. She is active in the Liberty Township 4-H club and the Faith Covenant Fellowship Youth Group.
Jillian Norris comes to us from Frontier High School and is 15 years old. She has been in 4-H for 8 years and is considering a career as a Vet Tech after high school. Her parents are Jennifer and Hal Norris. Jillian is active in 4-H, Sunshine Society, 4-H Junior Leaders and FFA.
Clara Wamsley attends Tri-County High School in Wolcott and is active in marching band, wrestling, cross country and track. She’s 15 years old and her parents are James and Katey Wamsley. She is a 7-year 4-H member and participates in Horse and Pony and Poultry.
Ashley Williams is the 19-year-old daughter of Scott and Angie Williams of Reynolds. She is a 2021 graduate of North White High School and currently attends DePauw University where she is pursuing a biology degree with minors in Biochemistry and business administration on the pre-med track. She hopes to be accepted into med school and become a doctor.
Lacie Lear is the 19-year-old daughter of Kate Moore of Rensselaer and Shawn Lear of Chalmers. She is a 2021 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School and will head back to Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin for her sophomore year pursuing a degree in Biology. At Carthage, she plans to earn a Doctor of Chiropractic medicine and hopes to own her own chiropractic practice.
Bailey Kyle is 18-year-old and hails from Wolcott and her parents are Melanie and Richard Kyle. Bailey graduated this year from Tri-County High School and will be a freshman at Oklahoma State University and major in biochemistry and molecular biology. She hopes to be an emergency veterinarian. She is a 10-year 4-H member.
Sierra Alma is the 18-year-old daughter of Ryan Alma and April Alma of Burnettsville. Sierra graduated from Twin Lakes High School in May and was active in the Fearsome Gears Robotics Program, where she competed in robotics competitions all across Indiana. Sierra has been accepted to Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne where she will pursue a degree in computer science in the fall. She hopes to have a career in computer science.
Also crowned that evening will be Mr. White County, Junior Miss and the Little Miss and Little Mister with winners announced at 8:45 p.m. The fair begins July 15 and runs through July 21 at the White County Fairgrounds in Reynolds.