MONON — Monon Civic Preservation Society is hosting its second BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair) event in the historic Monon Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
The first show in July showcased performers from a grade school age violinist and a puppeteer to a rock and roll band.
There is no entry fee, no prizes, and no admission. MCPS wants to showcase local talent and give the community an opportunity to see the progress the organization is making in renovating the theater.
Refreshments will be available for purchase and donations for the theater project will be gratefully accepted.
The number of acts and the time for each act will be determined by the number of early entries. MCPS must limit the number of acts to between eight and 10 for the show to last only a little over an hour. There are no working restrooms in the theater building yet.
For more information or early registration, please call 574-583-4633 or 219-863-4967 by Sept. 18.