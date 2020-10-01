Lego League – Oct.12 at 3:30 p.m. — Lego League is a weekly event, which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again. Ages: three years old – Fifth grade
Gamer Tuesday – Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. — We will have our brand new play station VR and our Switch as well as all new games. Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Virtual Event: Trick or Trivia – Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. — Join us for a spooky fun time at Trick or Trivia night. Test your knowledge on the history of Halloween, all things weird, horror movies, and true crime. The winning team will receive a basket of scary prizes! Dress up in your Halloween costume to receive five bonus points! This is a virtual event hosted on Zoom. Register using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvde6oqDItGtdupHh7AVUTN5COwgmufIxR
Socially Distant Storytime – Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. — Our socially distant, all ages storytimes continue! Join us for stories, songs, and activities all centered around a weekly theme. We will be outside on the patio/yard for as long as possible, then move to the program room. Registration is preferred for social distancing reasons. As long as the mandate is in effect, all adults must wear masks. Ages: birth – five years old
Afternoon Family Movie – Oct. 14 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. The movie is about two animated adaptations of classic literature that make up this Disney film. In “The Wind in the Willows,” wealthy Mr. Toad (Eric Blore) yearns for all the newest fads. When he wants an automobile, Mr. Toad sets out to get one anyway he can. In “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” gangly schoolmaster Ichabod Crane falls for the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel. Caught in a love triangle with Katrina and Brom Bones, Ichabod fears a local legend called the Headless Horseman. Ages: all ages
Teen Thursday – Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m. — Snacks provided and due to social distancing limited seating first come first serve for all teen programs.
Virtual Presentation: Vampire Myth – Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. — Join us for a discussion on the vampire myth. Professor Jennifer Camden, Associate Chair and Professor of English at the University of Indianapolis, will discuss the origin of European folklore surrounding vampires, the increase of the popularity of vampires in the 19th-century British fiction, and the recurring popularity of vampires in fiction and popular culture. This program will be streamed through YouTube and shared on the library’s Facebook page.