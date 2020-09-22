MONTICELLO – Time is running out to cast your vote in the Herald Journal’s annual “Best of the Best” Reader’s Choice Awards contest.
Nominations are now taking place through midnight Sept. 23 to vote for your favorite White County business. The ballot can be found on Page 9 inside Wednesday's printed edition of the Herald Journal. It is also available online at https://bit.ly/3iT3aTD.
People may nominate their top three favorite businesses in several subcategories under Automotive, Best People, Healthcare, Lifestyle/Education, Home Services, Retail, Dining/Entertainment, and Services. But in order for your ballot to be eligible, you must fill out at least 75 percent of it.
A properly filled ballot will be placed into a random drawing Sept. 25 for a $25 gift card. A second drawing will happen Oct. 16 during final voting.
Once the nomination ballots have been counted, the top three businesses in each category will be printed in the Sept. 30 edition of the HJ as part of the final voting processes to determine the “Best of the Best 2020.”
Ballots can be mailed to: Herald Journal, P.O. Box 409, Monticello, IN 47960; dropped off at the office at 114 S. Main St., or, again, filled out online at https://bit.ly/3iT3aTD.
Make sure you vote for those business that you think are the best!