“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” – Nelson Mandela

At your Community Foundation of White County, we strive to foster giving in the next generation of philanthropists. Thanks to a regional cultivation grant from Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, we dove deeper into this challenge this year by launching the Youth Philanthropy Council to empower local youth.