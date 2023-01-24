From the Monticello Daily Herald Journal
25 Years Ago
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:22 pm
Monticello restaurants fell victim to a rash of burglaries Thursday morning though nothing was reported taken. Monticello Assistant Chief John Raines and Officer Eugene Clark are investigating the reports from four restaurants along North Main Street.
50 Years Ago
This afternoon, the doors of United Telephone’s new building (built and equipped for $5 million), located at 210 North Illinois Street, Monticello, will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a tour of the new facilities. Telephone employees will be stationed throughout the building to explain behind-the-scenes operations. You are cordially invited to have coffee with them.
