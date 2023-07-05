The Wednesday Reading Club celebrated 131 years as a club in Monticello on June 21, at its Summer Party. The club met at the Presbyterian Church for luncheon and a program on the Women’s Suffrage Movement in the United States. The ladies wore white with purple sashes in honor of the movement.
The program featured the efforts of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony to help pass the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The 19th Amendment needed to be ratified by 36 of the nation’s 48 states and would enfranchise nearly 20 million women, taking a huge and significant step toward full participation in the political, social, and economic life of the nation. Indiana ratified the amendment on Jan. 16, 1920.