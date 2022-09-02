“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” -Margaret Mead
Women in White County long ago recognized the power in coming together for the greater good. It was in 2006 that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens decided the community needed a philanthropic tool for women to address the needs and issues affecting women and children in our community. Thus, the Women Giving Together Fund at the Community Foundation of White County was created.
How does the Fund work? When you choose to give a charitable donation to the Women Giving Together (WGT) Fund, half of your gift is placed in a permanent endowment fund, earnings from which will support future grantmaking and initiatives in our community. The other half is placed in WGT’s grants fund, used the following year to address needs and opportunities to strengthen White County women and families.
Our WGT Committee offers opportunity to make an impact beyond just your donation. This Committee consists of passionate women who volunteer their time and talents to help with WGT events and the grant selection process.
The first ever grant cycle in 2007 was for $2,000 to support a fitting station for infant car seats at the hospital, personal hygiene products for Women2Women, and support for materials needed for the Domestic Violence Intervention & Prevention Program at the YWCA.
The Fund has since grown thanks to our generous, committed donors, providing even more support to women and families since our humble beginnings: over $132,000 in grants total have been awarded from the WGT Fund.
This year’s grant cycle has $15,000 available. Any charitable organization serving White County is eligible to apply. Applications are available on our website, www.cfwhitecounty.org. Grant submission deadline is Oct. 3. Questions? Feel free to call the office at (574) 583-6911.
If you want to join this empowering circle of women, donating from our website is easy. Select the “Donate Now” button in the bottom corner and choose Women Giving Together for the Fund. You can even choose to make a recurring monthly donation by the click of one button.
Together…we can make a difference!