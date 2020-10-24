Oct. 13, 2020
Present: Council President Michael Johnson, Council Vice President Cameron Emond, council members Jerry Lietz, Mary Green and Darwin Miller, Clerk Treasurer Pamela Bennett, Deputy Clerk Breanna Wood and Wastewater Superintendent Mitch Michal
Johnson opened the public hearing with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Bennett: Air Conditioner unit in the clerk’s office is not working properly. The unit us brand new. It hasn’t worked right since it was installed. After many attempts to correct the situation it is still not working properly. Johnson asked that we get a quote to upgrade to a larger unit. He also suggested that the furnace be serviced. After a little more discussion, Emond made the motion to get quote and to clean the furnace. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0
The windows in the clerk’s office need to be replaced. Green suggested that we get quotes to replace the windows. Johnson suggested that we check with window companies in Lafayette. After much discussion, Emond made the motion to get quote for new windows. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0
Clerk’s office is going to be doing a virtual conference, asking that the office be closed Oct 28-29 until noon. Emond made the motion to close the office. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0
Michal said the town truck is getting old and must be replaced. The truck has been in the shop a couple of times and can’t be fixed. The dump truck was sold. The town only has one truck to remove snow. He presented a quote for a new truck at $53,053.00. After a discussion, Emond made the motion to buy the new truck. Lietz second the motion. Motion carried 4-0
Johnson talked about the waterline and fire hydrant that Craig and Theresa Oberlander would like to have moved so they can build a garage. Rob Bellucci, of Commonwealth Engineers, and Water Superintendent Robert Thomas met with the Oberlanders to get an estimate of what it would cost to move the line and hydrant. Thomas gave an estimate of $30,000.
It was decided to table this issue until later to gather more information. Miller made the motion to table until a later date. Green second the motion. Motion carried 4-0
Emond made the motion to adjourn. Lietz second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.