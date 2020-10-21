Oct. 6, 2020
Present: Council President Michael Johnson, Council Vice President Cameron Emond, council members Jerry Lietz, Mary Green and Darwin Miller, Clerk Treasurer Pamela Bennett, Deputy Clerk Breanna Wood, Town Marshal James Herre, Town Attorney Jacob Ahler, Fire Chief Kenneth Burns, Water/Street Superintendent Robert Thomas and Wastewater Superintendent Mitch Michal
Johnson opened the public hearing with the Pledge of Allegiance. He then introduced Green as a new council member. She will fill the remainder of the late Richard Lynn’s term.
Michal presented a proposal for a new town truck. The new truck will replace the Town’s previous dump truck.
Burns asked the town about the distribution of a Windmill Grant that the town had previously received. He requested that the town keep the fire department in mind for the next grant due it needing new flooring.
Park Board President Lori Bussell announced that the park is working with NIPSCO to make some electrical improvements to the park. The park is also still working on the ballfield lights.
George Blissett announced that Wolcott Main Street will be hosting Oktoberfest on Market Street. After much discussion, Emond made a motion to close Market Street on Oct. 17. Lietz second the motion. Motion passed 4-0 due to Darwin’s nepotism.
Joe Rogers presented a resolution about subdivisions in White County. Emond made a motion to approve the resolution. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 5-0
Johnson read Ordinance 2020-07 for new rates and charges concerning the utility bills. The ordinance states that the meter deposit rate for renters will change from $150 to $200. There will also now be a meter deposit of $150 required for home owners.
The ordinance also stated that the penalty rate of 10% will be changed to a flat fee of $15. The reconnect fee for customers who get their water turned off will change from $25 to $50. Emond made a motion to pass Ordinance 2020-07. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 5-0.
Johnson asked the council to approve the budget for 2021. Lietz made a motion to approve the 2021 budget. Emond second the motion. Motion carried 5-0.
Johnson then asked the council to pass the September minutes. Miller made a motion to pass the September minutes. Lietz second the motion. Motion carried 5-0.
Kris Schultz presented a service called Servline to the council. Servline is water insurance for residents. In the event that a resident has a leak, the resident could be completely covered under Servline.
Servline would require a monthly payment to be paid by the Wolcott residents in order to be covered under Servline. The council is going to discuss this some more and come to a decision at a later date.
Theresa Oberlander brought to the council’s attention that there are residents that have not been picking up their animal waste around town while on walks. She stated that there are issues with dog waste being in the middle of the road, on the walking path and on sidewalks. The town is going to ask residents to start picking up their animal waste while on walks.
Craig Oberlander told the council he wants to build a garage on his property. Craig wanted to know if there was any way to move some waterlines on his property to make his plans possible. Rob Bellucci, Johnson and Robert Thomas made plans to go to Craig’s property the following Thursday to take a look.
Bellucci announced that the wastewater bids will open on Oct. 28. Commonwealth also has plans to relocate two hydrants in the near future.
Donna Whitaker and Sharon Allie inquired about removing liens that were put on properties from the last housing grant. Ahler is going to look into the issue further.
Emond made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 5-0.