Feb. 2, 2021
Present: Council President Michael Johnson, Council Vice President Cameron Emond, council members Jerry Lietz, Rex Pearson and Darwin Miller, Utility Clerk Breanna Wood, Town Attorney Jacob Ahler, Town Marshal James Herre, Clerk Treasurer Pamela Bennett, Rick Bennett, Robert Bellucci, Sandy Miller, Marilyn Young, Michelle Earney, Robin Foley, George Blissett, Leroy Simon and Janell Hofstetter.
Johnson opened the Public Hearing with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Herre presented his monthly report, which stated “After the Executive meeting, Police employment matters were discussed. A decision was made to hire fully certified part time employee who has worked here sense 2012 for $19,760. A member of this board took it upon themselves to go and talk to that Police employee. After that encounter, the employee has decided not to do as proposed. The department then hired Wayne Winkler as a full-time officer at $39,500 plus benefits until full certification is aquired.”
Miller reported on behalf of the RWCDC. Sandy informed the council about the Backpack Program at Tri-County High School. This program sends backpacks, filled with food, home to families in need.
Earney, president of the Fourth of July Committee, asked for the town to donate $2500 to help fund the summer festival. Emond made a motion to donate the $2,500. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.
Blissett reported on behalf of Mainstreet. He stated that the sign is up and going. Mainstreet is working on a public box under the sign for ad requests to put on the sign. Mainstreet will use the profits from the sign to benefit the Mainstreet program. Blissett also stated that the old liquor store building was donated to Mainstreet. The project to fix up the building will take three to four years to complete.
Johnson presented the January minutes to the council for approval. Miller made a motion to accept the January 2021 minutes. Lietz second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.
Bellucci reported that the project on Second Street has fallen behind due to the workers getting CODIV-19. The project will be getting started Feb. 2. Foley expressed her frustration about the fact that the project has taken such a long time to get started. Bellucci apologized to Foley for all of the delays. The contractor working on the line supplied Foley and Leroy Simon with water to help get them through until the project is finished.
Johnson announced that the town is looking for a volunteer to represent KIRPC. Hofstetter volunteered.
Blissett announced that there is a food drive on the first Tuesday of every month at Harvest Call, just north of town. Anyone can go to the drive, no questions asked, and receive a box of free food.
Ahler wrote an ordinance for the town regarding stick, tree, yard waste and leaf pick-up. Johnson read Ordinance 2021-3 for approval. Emond made a motion to approve Ordinance 2021-3. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.
Bennett announced that White County Economic Development requested that the town send them a $3,200 contribution. Lietz made a motion to donate the $3,200 to WCED. Emond second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.
Lietz announced that White County Area Plan needs volunteers for their advisory board.
Bennett reported that she applied for a safety grant in October 2020. The town was awarded an $8,000 grant. The grant money is going to go toward giving the Wolcott Police Department better bulletproof vests. All money left over from the grant will go toward the Street Department to update their safety needs.
Emond made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.