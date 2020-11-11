Nov. 4, 2020
Present: President Michael Johnson, Vice President Cameron Emond, council members Jerry Lietz, Mary Green and Darwin Miller, Clerk Treasurer Pamela Bennett, Deputy Clerk Breanna Wood, Town Marshal James Herre, Town Attorney Jacob Ahler, Robert Bellucci, Robin Foley, Marilyn Young, George Blissett, Michelle Earney, Daryl Orns, Rick Bennett, Heather VanDemark, Mark Marchand
Council President Johnson opened the council meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Johnson started the meeting by addressing Covid-19 concerns. Michael asked the Council and the audience their opinion on how to handle the December meeting. The Council will come to a decision before December.
Water Superintendent Robert Thomas gave his report to Council President Michael Johnson to read. Two bids were presented to the Council for a new pump out by Dwyer Instruments and one bid was presented to repair the old pump. Greg Schneider bid $8,000 for a new pump, not including installation, and also bid $6,000 to repair the old pump. Fred Flook bid $5,300 for a new pump, including installation. Vice President Cameron Emond made a motion to accept the bid given by Fred Flook. Council Member Darwin Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.
Town Marshal Herre presented his monthly report, and stated that one of his deputies will be getting overtime, due to the other deputy being gone. Council member Miller made a motion to allow the deputy to get part time work and overtime. Council Vice President Emond second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.
Town Park Board President Lori Bussell gave her report to Johnson to read. Lori’s report stated that the park will be without electricity on the west side until possibly January. Greg Schneider Electric will be putting up the light poles in the park sometime this week.
Miller expressed concern to Herre about a phone call to Greg Schneider about a generator being left in an alley. Herre told Miller that the police department had received a complaint about the generator being in the way of vehicles getting through the alley. After much discussion, Johnson requested that the matter be discussed privately.
Michelle Earney, president of the Summer Festival Committee, reported that the Tractor Pull in October was a success. Farney announced to the council that the committee is planning on having the 2021 Summer Festival on July 2-3, due to July 4 being on a Sunday. Farney also stated that they are looking for someone to run the carnival for the festival.
George Blissett spoke on behalf of the Main Street Committee to announce that the October Fest and the Monster Mash were a success. Due to the park not having electricity, the Main Street Committee will be decorating Market Street instead. Blissett announced that their sign will be going on the open lot next to the bank. There is a tentative Winter Wonderland Festival scheduled for Dec. 5.
Town Attorney Ahler is in contact with an attorney to get the liens removed from properties that are a part of the last Housing Grant.
Clerk Treasurer Bennett presented a plan to take credit card payments through Keystone for a one-time fee of $2,000. Bennett also stated that she would like to work with the Bank of Wolcott to offer Wolcott residents an option to do automatic payments for their water bills. This service would cost the town an annual fee of $270. After little discussion, Council member Lietz made a motion to get the credit card program through Keystone and to move forward with the bank on getting automatic payment options. Council member Green second the motion. Motion carried 4-0. Bennett presented an estimate given to her from Lafayette Glass for new windows in the Clerk Treasurer’s Office. The windows that are currently in the office need repairs and are allowing cold air to come into the office. After little discussion, Emond made a motion to accept the estimate for new windows. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0. Lastly, Bennett announced that the bank needs signatures for the wastewater account and the payroll account in order to open an account for the Wastewater Project. Emond made a motion for the signatures. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.
Johnson presented the October meeting minutes to the council to be approved. Lietz made a motion to approve the October meeting minutes. Green second the motion. Motion carried 4-0. Johnson read Resolution 2020-10. Green made a motion to accept Resolution 2020-10. Emond seconded the motion. Motion carried 4-0. Johnson read Resolution 2020-11. Emond made a motion to accept Resolution 2020-11. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0. Johnson read Resolution 2020-12. Lietz made a motion to accept Resolution 2020-12.
Lietz spoke on behalf of the Area Plan Advisory Board. He presented a new outline for driveways.
Bellucci announced that there will be a construction meeting on Thursday night at 6 p.m. to discuss the bids for the wastewater treatment plant. There will be two contractors to look at Anderson Street and Second Street.
Foley expressed that she is upset about the fact that there is not water pressure at her home. The Town Council and Commonwealth Engineers are working hard behind the scenes to make sure that this issue gets resolved.
Orns asked the council about the Serveline water insurance that was discussed in the October meeting. The Council informed Daryl that they decided not to go through with Serveline.
Blissett asked the Town Council for permission to use the $5,000 that the town donated to Main Street for the old liquor store on their sign. Bennett informed Blissett that Main Street could not use that money meant for the building on the sign.
Emond made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Miller second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.