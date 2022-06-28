Wolcott Summer Festival kicks off Friday
Celebrate Independence Day in Wolcott. The Wolcott Summer Festival kicks off Friday evening in the Roger G. Wolcott Memorial Park with a hog roast from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and free kids’ games. At 7:30 p.m., Fleetwood 2 The Max will be performing.
Saturday, July 2, brings a full day of activities starting with breakfast by the Lions Club from 7 to 10:30 a.m. The annual 5K Run/Duathlon begins at 8:15 a.m. Registration opens at 7 through 7:45 a.m. and a free Kids Dash set for 7:45.
A flag raising ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration open from 8 – 10 a.m. Also going all day is the antique tractor show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A garden tractor pull starts at 11 a.m.
Free kids’ games will be going all morning with 10 and under organized games starting at 10 a.m. Championship baseball games for 8U, 10U and 12U will be at the baseball fields throughout the day.
Adult and kids’ pedal pull opens for registration at 10:30, with the pull starting at 11 a.m.
The Fourth of July parade registration begins at 10:30 until 12:45 p.m. and the parade starts at 2 p.m. The Bank of Wolcott will offer free watermelon after the parade.
Also on Saturday, adults can enjoy the beer garden from 2:30 to 11 p.m. Bounce houses will provide fun for the kids from 3 to 9:30 p.m.
Live entertainment start with the Molter Brothers from 3 – 4 p.m. followed by Lee Anna & The Resolvers from 4:30-5:30. City Lights performs from 6 – 7 p.m. and New Frontiers – Journey Tribute begins at 8 p.m.
Tours of the Wolcott House will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the White County Sheriff will have a photo booth open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The celebration is capped off with fireworks at dusk (approximately 10:15 p.m.).