WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street mannequins have returned to decorate the town for Halloween with each one in costume and positioned along Range St. (US Hwy. 24). The costumes include Elsa, Queen Elizabeth, a chef and a cheeseburger. This is the third year the mannequins have appeared for Halloween. The mannequins are joined by five skeletons, also positioned along the main street sitting on benches with some waving to passersby.

The Wolcott Main Street Committee purchased 10 mannequins three years ago to offer them to businesses with a prize for the best costume. In the beginning the mannequins were dressed in scary costumes including a Beetlejuice and monsters. This year, themes are more in line with the business. The Wolcott Cafe has dressed a mannequin in a cheeseburger costume holding a mustard and ketchup bottle in each hand. The Roots Eatery & Pub has a chef, although it is a bit scary, since it is covered in fake blood.

Trending Food Videos