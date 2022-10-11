WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street mannequins have returned to decorate the town for Halloween with each one in costume and positioned along Range St. (US Hwy. 24). The costumes include Elsa, Queen Elizabeth, a chef and a cheeseburger. This is the third year the mannequins have appeared for Halloween. The mannequins are joined by five skeletons, also positioned along the main street sitting on benches with some waving to passersby.
The Wolcott Main Street Committee purchased 10 mannequins three years ago to offer them to businesses with a prize for the best costume. In the beginning the mannequins were dressed in scary costumes including a Beetlejuice and monsters. This year, themes are more in line with the business. The Wolcott Cafe has dressed a mannequin in a cheeseburger costume holding a mustard and ketchup bottle in each hand. The Roots Eatery & Pub has a chef, although it is a bit scary, since it is covered in fake blood.
This year, the Main Street Committee decided not to charge the businesses or have a contest so it would just be for fun.
The committee’s president, Darwin Miller, said he drove to Logansport when the JC Penney was going out of business in hopes of buying mannequins, but it only had parts, like torsos without heads or limbs, so they had to change course. He said they found the mannequins online. When not in use, the limbs are removed and they’re placed in a box together with the torsos and heads.
“People from all over the country drive through town. With the mannequins, they’ll stop and take pictures with them,” Miller said. They get a lot of compliments on the mannequins.
Marilyn Young, vice president of the committee, said, “It’s something to add to the town. You’ve got to love your community and give from the heart.”
Once Halloween is over, the mannequins will be taken down and changed into military dress in honor of Veterans Day. Then they’ll return for Christmas, which will include the Grinch and Santa.
When Memorial Day rolls around, the mannequins will return dressed in military uniforms.
Miller said a woman told him she saw the mannequins dressed up for Memorial Day and thought they were real people, waving as she drove by and didn’t understand why they didn’t wave back. Then she learned they weren’t real and had a good laugh.
Young said they check on the mannequins daily, sometimes more than once, especially on windy days. They are each placed on a light pole, held up by strip ties, and the wind will move them. The heads, arms and legs had to be screwed on to keep them body parts from blowing away when the wind sweeps down the road. They said no one has messed with the mannequins and haven’t had any problems with the costumes or props on either the mannequins or the skeletons, one of which is wearing an old fishnet hat and holds a small purse. The town police keep watch over them at night and the committee takes care of them during the day.
This year, they’ve added Queen Elizabeth as one of the mannequins, including a crown, stole and evening dress and purse. She’s even wearing high heels. Elsa, sponsored by the BP gas station, looks like she’s ready to freeze the street. And of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween without a couple of scary characters, including a monster.
The Main Street Committee will be having a Christmas decorating contest, giving away $1,000 in prizes. In November, they’ll hold a Christmas Bazaar in the Wolcott Elementary School gymnasium on the 19th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will raise money for the Trip-County Backpack program. If there’s enough snow, they’ll hold a snowman building contest in the winter. In spring, they host the annual Easter Egg Hunt.
“We do it for the spirit of the community,” Young said of all the Main Street activities.