In partnership with Monticello Rotary and Monticello Kiwanis Clubs, the White County United Way Coats for Kids program will be distributing new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, snow suits, gloves, and mittens of all sizes, free of charge to families in need on Saturday Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The distribution will take place at the White County United Way Community Center at 402 Tioga Road in Monticello.

Thank you to all the donors who contributed coats. Coats and monetary donations are accepted year-round at the United Way offices.

