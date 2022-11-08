In partnership with Monticello Rotary and Monticello Kiwanis Clubs, the White County United Way Coats for Kids program will be distributing new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, snow suits, gloves, and mittens of all sizes, free of charge to families in need on Saturday Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The distribution will take place at the White County United Way Community Center at 402 Tioga Road in Monticello.
Thank you to all the donors who contributed coats. Coats and monetary donations are accepted year-round at the United Way offices.
To qualify for the program, parents and children must live in White County or attend a White County School. Children newborn to 18 years old may receive items. Parents must show proof of residency. The child must be with parent or legal guardian to receive a coat at the distribution. No coats will be provided for children who are not present. If your child is ill or quarantined, please call for instructions.
Following the Coats distribution, sign-up for the Angel Tree and Salvation Army food voucher program will begin at 1 p.m. at the Tioga Road location. Parents are invited to attend a luncheon between the two events. To register for Angel Tree, please bring proof of household income, photo ID, proof of address, and a birth certificate for each child living in the home in order to register for Angel Tree.
Providers will be on-hand to offer certain services to parents that day
until 6:00 PM. If you are unable to attend, you may print the registration from the website and drop it off at the United Way or another designated location before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. whitecountyunitedway.org/angeltreeholiday
For more information on holiday programing, go to WhiteCountyUnitedWay.org or call the White County United Way office at 574-583-6544.