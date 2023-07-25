White County United Way hosts Trivia Night
The White County United Way is hosting Trivia Night! The fundraiser is for local nonprofits and will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. For $160 per table with up to eight players (21 and over) come enjoy a fun night of trivia.
The evening includes 10 rounds of play, entertainment and a cash bar. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits and is presented by NIPSCO. Trivia Night is located at 402 Tioga Rd., Door #3, in Monticello. Click on the QR code to register.
Family Break Night Pool Party!
White County United Way is hosting Family Break Nights with a pool party on Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. Come eat a cook out dinner starting at 6 p.m. at the pavilion behind the pool then swim from 7 - 9 p.m. at the city pool, 519 S. 2nd St., Monticello. This is a no-cost event. Registration is required https://www.whitecountyunitedway.org or call 574-583-6544 for more information.
Teen Cafe: Destination Europe
The next Teen Cafe is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11, at 402 Tioga Rd., Monticello. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the cafe starts at 6 p.m. Teen Cafe is talks for teens by teens. By registering, you agree that your teen is ready to discuss real-world topics with their peers, which may be sensitive or intense for some children. Register at https://www.whitecountyunitedway.org/teencafe.html.