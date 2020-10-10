The members of the White County Tourism Authority held a scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 8:15am.
Members present were: John Heimlich, Dave Jordan, Cathy Gross, Jan Faker and Keli Jennett
Absent: none
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
Approval of Minutes: Gross made a motion to approve the minutes of the August 2020 meeting and the special meeting, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous.
Financial Summary: Jordan presented the current financial summary with balance sheets and a profit/loss statement.
Faker made a motion to approve the following checks: Payroll and JP Morgan (Hahn to reimburse a personal expense back to the Tourism Authority for the Rotary Club Membership Dues), seconded by Gross. Vote: Unanimous.
Digital Marketing Director: Hahn presented the monthly directors report. The Innkeeper Tax collection from the month of August (which may reflect June and July) was higher than expected, considering the circumstances. We are excited about the busy-ness of the lakes and Indiana Beach. Hahn to follow-up with Jennett on digital ads and CMS platforms.
Old Business: None
New Business: Jan Faker discussed the upcoming performance evaluation and recommend an executive board meeting. Hahn to research job descriptions, responsibilities, and time allocated to each responsibility. Executive meeting set for Sept. 28.