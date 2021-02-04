The members of the White County Tourism Authority held a scheduled meeting Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. at the White County Courthouse — second floor, council chambers and virtually via call-in option.
Members present were: John Heimlich, Dave Jordan, Cathy Gross, Keli Jennett and Jan Faker
Absent: None
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
Reorganization of board: Heimlich proposed that Jan Faker act as 2021 president of the board, seconded by Dave Jordan. Vote: Unanimous. Keli Jennett is on the slate as vice president and Dave Jordan as treasurer, seconded by Heimlich. Vote: Unanimous
Approval of Minutes: Gross made a motion to approve the minutes of the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting, seconded by Jennett. Vote: Unanimous.
Financial Summary: Jordan provided the financial statements. Gross made a motion to approve the following checks: payroll and JP Morgan Chase, seconded by Heimlich. Vote: Unanimous. Clarification on the appropriated vs. non-appropriated amounts was provided by the auditor who was present. Jordan will provide the county with a CD of financials for 2020 taxes. In order to budget ahead until the innkeeper collections increase in the summer, Jordan motioned to request $60,000 from the appropriated funds, seconded by Jennett. Vote: Unanimous.
With a new slate of officers, the bank signature card needs to be updated. The signature card should only reflect Treasurer Dave Jordan and President Janet Faker. All other members shall be removed. Heimlich made a motion for the signature card changes, seconded by Jordan. Motion: Passed (Faker abstained).
Digital Marketing Director: Hahn presented the director’s report. Research was done regarding local Airbnb & VRBO owners. We are also trying to establish contact individuals or group in each White County community.
The December spotlight leading up to Christmas was wildly successful reaching over 44,000 persons.
The White County barn quilt trail is officially recognized as 1 of 10 in the state of Indiana. Website metrics showed increased users with a decreased bounce rate.
Hahn would like to put together a gift basket “Warm Up in White County” with winter items from local businesses and host a drawing from a social media campaign.
Old Business: Hahn presented a new incentive package for the festivals. Given certain parameters and expectations, festivals could receive up to $600 in bonus money. Heimlich motioned to approve such incentives, seconded by Jennett. Vote: Unanimous.
EWC “Gifting” of fund request packages were discussed. It is proposed that EWC offers three tiers of funding (gold, silver and bronze) at different monetary amounts. Expectations will parallel the strategic plan. The goal is to finalize the gifting process throughout 2021 and roll-out in 2022.
New Business: None.