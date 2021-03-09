The members of the White County Tourism Authority held a scheduled meeting Feb. 8 at the White County Courthouse – second floor council chambers and virtually via call in option.
Members present: Dave Jordan, Cathy Gross, Keli Jennett, Jan Faker and Jim Davis
Absent: None
Jan Faker called the meeting to order.
Additions to Agenda: In-person meetings are encouraged for WCTA Board members, but a virtual option will remain available through the remainder of 2021.
Approval of Minutes: Jordan made a motion to approve the minutes of the January 11thth meeting, seconded by Jennett. Vote: Unanimous.
Financial Summary: Jordan provided the financial statements. Jennett made a motion to approve the following checks: payroll and JP Morgan Chase, seconded by Faker. Vote: Unanimous. Gross made a motion to approve the NKTelco invoice (BrushPile Fishing), seconded by Jennett, vote: unanimous. A Charter Level Membership to the Indiana Foodways Alliance was proposed. This includes featuring 5 local eateries in their appropriate food trails. Jennett made a motion to approve the membership, seconded by Jordan, vote: unanimous.
Gross and Faker recommended that Hahn get the financial reports from MaryAnn/Jordan in advance so they can be distributed to the attendees joining virtually.
Digital Marketing Director: Hahn presented the director’s report. The 2021 Festival Funding Application is now updated and available on the enjoywhitecounty.com website. The WCTA board members agreed to mandate that all festivals requesting funds will also present the appropriate permit from the city or town prior to receiving funds. Hahn organized the EWC Warm-Up in White County Gift Basket and met with various local business owners. Social media campaigns are well underway and performing as expected.
Old Business: Chris Perry with the Fronter Summer Recreation was present to request $800 for the purpose of finishing the field backstop. The request fits the WCTA strategic plan to improve the quality of life and support existing sports programs. Jordan motioned to approve the request, seconded by Jennett, vote: Unanimous.
New Business: An invoice was presented to place an ad in the new White County Business Directory. One half-page ad ($190 to News & Review) was approved by Davis, seconded by Jennett, vote: unanimous.