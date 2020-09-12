Aug. 10
Members present were: John Heimlich, Dave Jordan, Cathy Gross and Jan Faker. Absent: Boo Birk
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
Approval of Minutes: Gross made a motion to approve the minutes of the June 2020 meeting, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous.
Additions/Deletions to Agenda: Heimlich requested that we postpone the “Office Space Dues” as the chamber has a meeting the following day and add Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation (RWCDC), Wolcott Main Street, to the agenda.
Financial Summary: Jordan presented the current financial summary with balance sheets and a profit/loss statement. Faker made a motion to approve the following checks: Payroll and JP Morgan, seconded by Gross. Vote: Unanimous. The 2021 promotions budget was also discussed and submitted to the auditor.
Digital Marketing Director: Hahn presented the monthly directors report. Facebook performance was favorable and website analytics were steady. Content creation was a priority, developing videos and photo collages. Hahn reached out to many resort owners to check how the summer was going and will do the same with restaurants throughout the month of August.
Old Business: None
New Business: RWCDC/Wolcott Main Street presented their efforts in revitalizing the Wolcott community. They discussed murals, an electronic community sign, and a building they hope to purchase. The goal is to use the building as a visitor center as people travel towards Monticello on 24. Chairperson was to followup with a matching grant opportunity to see if donations could potentially double. Wolcott Main Street will be added to the agenda for September’s meeting.
Aug. 31 (special meeting)
Members present were: John Heimlich, Dave Jordan, Cathy Gross, Jan Faker and Keli Jennett
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
New Board Member: On Aug. 24, Robert “Boo” Birk submitted a resignation letter to the White County Commissioners.
The commissioners approved his resignation and appointed Keli Jennett as the replacement. Jennett is the owner of Dockside Lake Resort, KJ’s Shirt Stop, and Puzzled Marketing.
She is also the president of the Monticello Lakes Resort Association. Her experience and input will be instrumental as the Tourism Authority Board moves forward.
Fishing TV Show Commercial Approval: Gross made a motion to approve the BrushPile Fishing TV commercial, seconded by Faker. Vote: Unanimous
Office Expenses: The Tourism Authority’s contribution to office expenses were presented. In 2019, $6,000 was paid. Faker motioned to approve $6,000 for 2020, seconded by Gross. Vote: Unanimous.