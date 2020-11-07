The members of the White County Tourism Authority held a scheduled meeting on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 8:15 a.m. The meeting was held at 105 W. Broadway St. due to the courthouse being closed for Columbus Day.
Members present were: John Heimlich, Dave Jordan, Cathy Gross and Jan Faker
Absent: Keli Jennett
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
Approval of Minutes: Jordan made a motion to approve the minutes of both the September 2020 meeting and the executive session, seconded by Gross. Vote: Unanimous.
Additions/Deletions to Agenda: The Media Plan proposal will be postponed until next month
Financial Summary: Jordan and his accounting team will work with Auditor, Gayle Rogers to balance the account statements.
Faker made a motion to approve the following checks: payroll, News & Review Ad., JP Morgan Chase, and NKTelco, seconded by Gross. Vote: Unanimous.
Digital Marketing Director: Hahn presented the monthly directors report. Website enhancements should be implemented by the end of the month (blog, homepage additions, footer, featured segment, etc.). Hahn also presented the opportunity for a billboard advertisement. For 6 months, the Enjoy White County initiative will be displayed on north 6th street. Faker motioned to approve the billboard expense ($1,350), seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous
New Business: Faker brought up an ongoing conversation about the livelihood of our resorts stretching down Indiana Beach Road.