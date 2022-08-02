The Community Foundation of White County has selected Lucy Dold as its third executive director, effective Aug. 1. Lucy succeeds Leslie Wineland Goss, who is retiring after 18 years of service to the organization.
This transition has been a collaborative effort between the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, of which CFWC is a grateful affiliate, and the Community Foundation of White County.
CEO and President W. David Lasater shares, “Since coming to the Community Foundation, I’ve come to know and appreciate Lucy’s many contributions to the growth and well-being of White County. She has a passion for the community foundation field and building relationships with donors and the greater community. I look forward to many years of working together.”
CFWC Governing Council President Dave Winings remarked, “Lucy has been a truly valuable addition to our team the past two and a half years as Executive Assistant. Her energy and passion show in everything she does.
“In facing Leslie’s retirement, the Governing Council explored many possibilities, and we determined that the best opportunity was already with us. We are excited for new chapters ahead.”
Lucy (Guinnup) Dold grew up in Monticello and graduated from Twin Lakes High School and Purdue University with a BS in Human Services. Lucy comes to CFWC with a strong background in nonprofit work and education, with a personal passion to bring positive change – whether working with her vocal music students, the local arts scene, or community issues to help empower peoples’ potential.
Lucy was hired by CFWC in December 2019. As its first Executive Assistant, she has been involved in every aspect of the Foundation’s work – meeting with donors and community leaders, attending workshops and conferences to expand her knowledge and expertise in the field, and doing the daily administrative work needed for the Foundation to continue its mission: to strengthen and transform White County by fostering charitable giving, philanthropic aspirations, and leadership.
Lucy is a recent graduate of Leadership White County and is participating in the current John Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute, where she is engaged with philanthropic leaders from throughout the state. She will graduate from the Mutz Institute in September.
In accepting her new position, Lucy commented, “It has been a true joy to be with the Foundation the last two plus years as its Executive Assistant. CFWC has built an incredible legacy of respect and leadership in White County and has grown to be a known and trusted partner for philanthropy. I’m both honored and humbled to serve as the Foundation’s next executive director and look forward to continuing to build and expand upon the strong foundation laid by my predecessors, Leslie Goss and Connie Neininger, in order to reach new levels of impact within our community.”
Goss will remain at the Foundation as Executive Director Emeritus until her retirement becomes effective December 1st. She shares, “I couldn’t be more excited for Lucy—and for our Foundation—for her to step into this position. Truly, she has taken the community foundation to heart since the first day she arrived. Her enthusiasm, creativity, eagerness to learn, and open heart will help open new and exciting chapters for CFWC.”