Lucy Dold

Lucy Dold is the new executive director for the White County Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation of White County has selected Lucy Dold as its third executive director, effective Aug. 1. Lucy succeeds Leslie Wineland Goss, who is retiring after 18 years of service to the organization.

This transition has been a collaborative effort between the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, of which CFWC is a grateful affiliate, and the Community Foundation of White County.

