Leslie Goss column sig

Approximately five years ago, the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette was contacted by Lilly Endowment. Inc. regarding its desire to invest a major grant through the Foundation to enhance and accelerate regional prosperity in our area.

Thus began a $38.9 million initiative that became named the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN), engaging partners, including community foundations, from throughout our 10-county area.

