Thursday, Feb. 10

- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.

- Chair Exercise Classes – Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois Street, Monticello, for anyone interested, every Tuesday and Thursday, for more information call 574-583-5787, 10 – 11 a.m.

- Monticello VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 2231 meeting ~ second Thursday of each month, 5:30 p.m.

- Blue Star Mothers of Indiana Chapter No. 1 meeting – second Thursday of each month, Blue Star Mothers have sons and daughters in the military, anyone wishing to help the troops is welcome to attend, for more information and the meeting place call 574-583-2607, 6:30 p.m.

- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group, Christ Fellowship Church, 570 South Maple Street, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.

- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.

- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.

- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio Street, Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.

- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market Street, Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.

- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 South Indiana Street, Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Sunday, Feb. 13

- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.

- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market Street, Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

- Monon Civic Society ~ Regular meeting, Monon Civic Center, Monon library director Stroud will share some of the library’s collection of Monon history. All persons interested in preserving Monon’s history and heritage are welcome. There may be Valentine treats!, 11 a.m.

- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.

- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45 – 7:30 p.m. every Monday.

- Monticello-Union Township Public Library Board Meeting ~ 321 W. Broadway Street, Monticello, 5 p.m.

- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.

- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.

- American Legion Post #75 Delphi meeting ~ second Monday of each month, 3079 N 900 W, Post Commander Michael E. Sanson, all Veterans are invited to attend, www.legionpostdelphi.com, 7 p.m.

- Knights of Columbus – St. John Neumann Council 6955 ~ meets the second Monday of each month at the K of C Hall, 7:30 p.m.

- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Christ Fellowship Church, 570 S. Maple Street, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

- Chair Exercise Classes – Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois Street, Monticello, for anyone interested, every Tuesday and Thursday, for more information call 574-583-5787, 10 – 11 a.m.

- North White Family Pantry ~ 326 N. Market Street, Monon, for families that have children who attend the North White School Corporation from Kindergarten to 12th grade. You will need to fill out a short form. If you have a need to keep food in the home for your children, then this is a good place to start. We have a good variety of food, plus, we have eggs. Donations of canned or boxed food are always welcome as well as monetary donations and school supplies, third Tuesday of each month from 9 – 11 a.m. and 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible, for more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.

- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second Street, Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.

- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.

- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood Street, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.