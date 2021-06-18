MONTICELLO — After several months of discussion and advertisement pertaining to a new logo and slogan, Twin Lakes unveiled the new design and motto on social media June 17.
In the announcement, the corporation wrote it "wants our students, parents and community to be proud of and support our schools. Along the way our goal is to build a culture of mutual respect, understanding and pride. This will allow our students to have the best possible chance of success.”
The new logo features the classic TL emblem in the center of two bordering circles. Within the circles, the school’s name, location, slogan and motto “#TLTribe” is written.
The slogan, selected by students, reads “TL Pride: One Heart, One Tribe." Alongside it, the word "Pride" is used as an acronym to reference the school’s objectives: preparation, respect, integrity, determination and excellence.
As initially planned, the statement announced all schools in the corporation will no longer identify with their respective colors and mascots. Instead they will all be under one identity, or "tribe." All schools in the corporation will now have the "Indians" mascot and don the traditional red and white colors.
“The logo and slogan is about winning the heart. It is pride, a feeling, an emotion. When our community, families and schools work together to support learning, we all benefit,” read the announcement. “We all want to belong, and when we identify with our logo and slogan, we all feel a sense of belonging.”
The Herald Journal previously reported Superintendent Deb Metzger and the committee planned to incorporate the new logo and slogan throughout the community, once unveiled. Plans included putting up banners throughout downtown Monticello and billboards designed by Twin Lakes Art Department Chair Leah Padlo.
“I just think the community cares about our schools and you don’t see that in every community you go to,” Metzger said in a previous interview. “But I feel like our community is very supportive and that is why I really want to continue getting them involved in this process.”