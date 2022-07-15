The 2022-2023 school year will begin on Monday, Aug. 8. All students will attend in-person every school day. No virtual options will be offered. Returning student registration opened online on July 11. Parents can register returning students online using the Student Registration link. The link is located at www.tlschools.org.
Back to school registration steps for the 2022-2023 school year must be completed in Skyward before RMS and TLHS students will be able to see schedules and K-5 students see teacher information. If you registered your kindergarten student during kindergarten registration, you are already registered for the 2022-2023 school year and do not need to do anything else.
For all new students to the corporation, parents will register online using the New Student Registration link and attend new student registration held at Twin Lakes High School. Online registration may be completed prior to attending new student registration. The link is located at www.tlschools.org.
New student registration and those needing assistance dates:
Wednesday, July 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday, July 21, 3-8 p.m.
Bring the following documents to registration: Proof of residency – examples: utility bill or lease. If you do not have access to the internet at home or need registration assistance, you may attend registration on Wednesday, July 20 or Thursday, July 21. There will be laptops set up during this time to complete registration and registration assistance will be available.
New elementary school students (K-5)
No appointment is necessary. Remember that registration will take place at Twin Lakes High School. You will enter through door #1. All three elementary schools will be available at that time to assist with registration. Masks are not required.
New middle school students (6-8)
You must schedule an appointment to meet with a counselor. Appointments for selecting courses will be held at the high school on July 20 and 21, during the times listed above. Appointment times will also be available July 27 and 28, and Aug. 2 and 3. Email an RMS counselor or the RMS counseling secretary to set up an appointment. You may also call the RMS Counseling Office starting July 25, at 574-583-5552, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Ms. Deb Bishop, counselo: dbishop@twinlakes.k12.in.us
Mrs. Jane Deno, counselor: jdeno@twinlakes.k12.in.us
Jenny Blaser, secretary: jblaser@twinlakes.k12.in.us
New Twin Lakes High School students (9-12)
Appointments for registration will be required. Please call the high school guidance office to schedule an appointment at 574-583-7108 or email a TLHS counselor.
Mrs. Samantha McAtee: mcatees@twinlakes.k12.in.us
Mrs. Susan Wilbanks: swilbanks@twinlakes.k12.in.us
Miss Abigail Napier: anapier@twinlakes.k12.in.us
School lunch and breakfast program
The school meals program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, school corporations across the country have been operating with the use of a federal waiver that allowed them to feed every child for free through the end of this school year.
The use of this waiver will not be available after this school year and corporations will return to the traditional eligibility requirements for free, reduced and paid meals. This means that for School Year 2022-2023, our school corporation will process free and reduced-price meal benefit applications.
Online meal benefit applications can be found at tlschools.org and paper meal benefit applications are available at each school office. Households are encouraged to apply before the start of the school year to avoid unpaid meal charges
Twin Lakes understands the impact returning to paid meal statuses will have on our families in our community. We have made the decision to offer Universal Free Breakfast at no charge to all students. Increasing school breakfast participation decreases hunger and food insecurity, and has been linked to improved child nutrition health, school attendance, classroom behavior, and standardized tests scores
School lunch prices will be as follows: free priced meals are free, reduced priced meals are $.40 for all grade levels, and full paid meals are $2.70 at the Elementary Schools and $2.85 at the Middle School and High School.
Twin Lakes School Corporation COVID-19 protocols:
• Twin Lakes Schools do not contact trace or report positive cases to the Indiana Department of Health.
• Students exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status, will not be required to quarantine.
Isolation Guidelines - Testing Positive
● If student tests positive:
○ Stay home for five days
○ Return to school on Day 6 if asymptomatic and must mask for Days 6-10 in classroom
○ Fever-free for 24 hours without medication
○ Can resume extracurricular activities on Day 6 only if able to wear a mask properly at all times for Days 6-10, above conditions are met
Clarifying guidelines
1. If a person in the student’s household is waiting for COVID-19 test results the students may still attend school.
2. Students must isolate at home while their COVID-19 test is pending until they receive test results.
3. Once the positive test is reported, no matter what type of test, initiate isolation of the positive person for at least five days. Even IF the positive person obtains a negative test after the initial positive test, they must complete a 5-day isolation.
Indiana Department of Health is sponsoring a free vaccination clinic for kids 5 and older on July 21, 3-8 p.m. at Twin Lakes High School. Families will not be charged at the site, but should provide your insurance information if available. You can go to the website for all of the information in regards to these clinics.
https://www.facebook.com/WhiteCountyINHealthDept/posts/the-indiana-department-of-health-is-hosting-back-to-school-immunization-clinics-/349156077386026/
There is a statewide map of the clinics and each location has a code and a link to schedule an appointment. If you’re not able to make it to these clinics, you can call the White County Health Department at 574-583-8254 and we will happily get an appointment scheduled for your child.
Twin Lakes High School will have an in-person Open House for freshmen and students new to the high school on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4-7 p.m. Roosevelt Middle School will hold their Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Meadowlawn, Oaklawn and Eastlawn, K-5th grade, will host open houses on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at their respective buildings.
Parent-Teacher Conferences for Twin Lakes High School will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 3-7 p.m. Roosevelt Middle School and all three elementary schools (Meadowlawn, Oaklawn, and Eastlawn) will hold their PTC on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 3-7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3-7 p.m. at their respective buildings.
Twin Lakes School Corporation will have a week long Fall Break from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24.
Twin Lakes School Corporation arrival and dismissal times.
TLSC will release early each Wednesday throughout the school years so that TLSC teachers and staff can participate in school-wide professional development and professional learning committees. This begins the first week of school on Aug. 10.
Twin Lakes High School: Arrival 7:50 a.m.; dismissal: 3:15 p.m.; tardy bell: 8:10 a.m.; Early Dismissal Wednesday: 2:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Middle School: Arrival: 7:50 a.m.; dismissal: 3:10 p.m. (car riders), 3:15 p.m. (bus riders/walkers); tardy bell: 8 a.m.; Early Dismissal Wednesday: 2:25 p.m. (car riders), 2:30 p.m. (bus riders and walkers)
Eastlawn/Oaklawn/Meadowlawn: Arrival: 7:50 a.m.; dismissal: 3 p.m. (car riders), 3:05 p.m. (bus riders and walkers); tardy bell: 8:15 a.m.; Early Dismissal Wednesday: 2:15 p.m. (car riders), 2:20 p.m. (bus riders and walkers)
Calendar/Schedule: You can find the school calendar on our website at www.tlschools.org.