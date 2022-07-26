Keeping a spotless home can seem like magic, or a lot of work. Yet there are some people whose homes always look tidy. How do they do it? Fortunately, their secret isn’t magic but the power of habit. By following a few house rules, you can also be on your way to a cleaner home.
• Clear the clutter. Decluttering can reduce stress and cut down on places for dust and other allergens to gather. Not sure where to start? When you leave a room, look for few things that need to be put away and take them with you.
• Assign everything a home. To cut down on clutter, you need to know where to put things, not just shove them into a junk drawer. For those things you find yourself putting away often, there should be a clear place they belong. If finding homes becomes difficult, you may need to consider if you can pare down your belongings a bit so there’s space for them all.
• Do a little bit at a time. It can be easy to procrastinate and leave the chores to the weekend. But then weekend plans come up and the cleaning needs can get overwhelming. To keep it from getting to that point, clean in 5-, 10- or 15-minute increments and cut tasks into smaller pieces. Organize one drawer or dust one room. Little by little, you’ll make progress without it being too heavy a lift.
• Prepare for next time. Give the gift of clean to your future self. If you close down your kitchen at night, you wake up the next morning to a clean space. If you fold and put away the laundry, it will be easier to pick out your outfit tomorrow. Wiping down the shower after using it will make the next shower more enjoyable.
• Focus on what matters. There will still be times that your home gets messy because life gets in the way. When that happens, give yourself a break. Prioritize the key cleaning tasks for hygiene and save the rest for later.