In a world that glamorizes doomsday headlines, I often hear individuals say they feel they can’t make a difference in addressing the complex and daunting issues that our society faces. It can be easy to feel immobilized by the negativity that filters through our screens every minute—not to mention the illusion of perfection that social media boasts, leaving us feeling small and isolated.

While navigating the new world and its minefields can be challenging, I’m here to happily share that good things in fact are happening, and furthermore, you don’t need an impressive headline of millions of dollars to make a lasting difference in your community.

