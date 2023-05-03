MONTICELLO — Kory Arvin State Farm is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12, by taking donations in the office of new school supplies or gift cards to support teachers. People interested in donating may do so by dropping off items during normal business hours. “We have all had plenty of teachers who have impacted our lives and we want to help give back,” said Arvin.
Kory Arvin State Farm is located at 100 S. Main St. in Monticello and are open Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 574-583-7357 for more information.