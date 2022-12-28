The White County Salvation Army would like to thank our wonderful community for their outstanding support during our recently completed Bell Ringing campaign. A special thanks to R & M Food Markets, Ace Hardware, Kroger and Walmart for allowing us the opportunity to ring at their businesses.
We would also like to thank the many bell ringing volunteers who gave their time to ring during our Red Kettle campaign. The campaign was cut short this year due to the snowstorm and bitter cold temperatures that crippled our area.