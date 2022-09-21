The Streets of Monticello Association (S.O.M.A) is hosting its First Barktober Fest in conjunction with the Eighth Annual Downtown Dog Walk. Barktober Fest will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, in beautiful downtown Monticello. This year is bigger than ever and for everyone!
S.O.M.A. has added a German band and dancers, a craft beer garden, artisan/craft booths, and food vendors. Start the day with the Downtown Dog Walk! Registration begins at noon in Constitution Plaza with the Walk starting at 1 p.m. around downtown Monticello.
The first 50 dogs will receive a doggie goody bag. There will be contests and prizes! Contests include best dressed, best dog/owner look-a-like, most beautiful dog, and more. There is a $10 registration fee to participate in the walk. Dog owners must be sure their dog is on a leash, provide your own clean-up, and dogs must have a current rabies vaccination.
The day will be packed with events! Jay Fox and the Jammin’ Germans will take over the gazebo and play from 3 – 6 p.m. There will be two performances from Fort Wayne Tanzer, a German Folk and Schuhplattler Dance Troupe. There will be a craft beer tent hosted by Kopacetic Beer Factory from noon – 8 p.m., a root beer tent hosted by An Udder Sensation, and artisan/craft vendors for dogs and for people!
The Monticello Parks Department will have kids crafts from noon – 5 p.m. The Jessica Stevens Memorial Foundation is hosting a cornhole tournament. Check in at noon, with the tourney starting around 2 p.m.
Barktober Fest is made possible by our generous community partners: City of Monticello, IU Health, and the Monticello-Union Township Public Library.
All proceeds from this event are earmarked for S.O.M.A.’s community projects.