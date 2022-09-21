Barktoberfest joins annual Dog Walk in Monticello

Barktoberfest joins the 8th Annual Dog Walk in Monticello with something for humans and dogs to enjoy.

The Streets of Monticello Association (S.O.M.A) is hosting its First Barktober Fest in conjunction with the Eighth Annual Downtown Dog Walk. Barktober Fest will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, in beautiful downtown Monticello. This year is bigger than ever and for everyone!

S.O.M.A. has added a German band and dancers, a craft beer garden, artisan/craft booths, and food vendors. Start the day with the Downtown Dog Walk! Registration begins at noon in Constitution Plaza with the Walk starting at 1 p.m. around downtown Monticello.

