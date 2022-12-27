dold column sig

When one chapter closes, another one always opens. But before we speed ahead toward our next adventure, it’s important to reflect. At your Community Foundation of White County, we look back on the year with an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the hundreds of community-minded individuals and partners that make our work possible.

Thanks to generous donors like you, over $356,000 was distributed this year to strengthen and transform White County: grants to support our nonprofit partners that are those boots-on-the-ground organizations reaching the community; scholarships that empower our youth as they launch into a new chapter of their own; support for leadership initiatives such as the community conversations we held this past spring with Rural Community Solutions, giving our residents a platform to share their voice.

Tags

Trending Food Videos