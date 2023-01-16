Winter Reading at the Brookston Library has begun. From Jan. 14 - Feb. 25, for every book read, fill out a slip of paper and put in the fish bowl at the main desk upstairs. Books must be checked out from this library only. E-books from Libby will count. The program is for ages K-adult; no registration is required. Any questions, please call the library at 765-563-6511.
