INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced Feb. 24 that Pulaski County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community.
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.
The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“Congratulations to Pulaski County and its leadership team for prioritizing your community’s broadband infrastructure and investment. We look forward to your continued success,” Crouch said. “Our administration will remain focused on attracting high-speed and reliable internet services to our unserved and underserved Hoosier citizens.”
The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the Pulaski County Commissioners adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“Pulaski County is excited to take this next step toward facilitating broadband investment in our community,” stated Chuck Mellon, president of the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners. “Local provider LightStream has already invested millions of dollars here, including building up its network in Winamac — enough for the town to be designated as a Smart Rural Community, and the state’s Next Level Connections program is already enticing providers to expand opportunities here.
"With this Broadband Ready designation, we look forward to partnering with LightStream and other providers to connect all of Pulaski County at the speed of tomorrow.”
According to Earnie Holtrey, project manager at the Indiana Broadband Office, Pulaski County joins over 60 other broadband-ready communities across the state.
“Our certified Broadband Ready Communities across the state are continuing to grow, putting Indiana one-step closer to reducing connectivity barriers. Congratulations to Pulaski County for your work on this endeavor,” Holtrey said.
Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020. For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.