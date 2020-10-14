MONTICELLO — The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 81, of Monticello, is hosting its last drive-thru-only homemade noodle dinner of the year next week.
It will be 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at American Legion Post 81, located on East Washington Street, right off US 24 at the east end of the Washington Street bridge.
Meals are $10 and consist of choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, roll with butter and cookie dessert.
All proceeds go to assist veterans, service personnel, the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette, Hoosier Girls’ State, local scholarships and various programs of the American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion and Sons of the American Legion.