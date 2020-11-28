MONTICELLO — The executive board of American Legion Post 81 of Monticello voted to donate $1,000 to the local Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, $600 to the 2nd District Sons the American Legion for the Indiana Veterans Home Christmas in West Lafayette, and Christmas gifts to the 15 local National Guard members who have been deployed to Afghanistan.
The Indiana National Guard members are assigned to the 38th Military Police Company.
The American Legion is a nonprofit agency that donates to other nonprofit agencies and supports veterans and their families.