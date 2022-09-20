Deno is a young pitty that has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has been micro-chipped. As one of our volunteers said, “He’s a busy one, very active.” Yes, being in puppy mode, he loves to play, run and have fun. Deno's birthdate is Sept. 14, 2021, intake weight was 43.2 pounds.
To visit Deno or any of the shelters fur kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job, leave a message and she will get back to you.
The shelter is in good shape with food for both cats and dogs, but can always use treats for them. Also, they are running very low on liquid laundry detergent.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers! A couple of hours a week, mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats and dogs would be ideal. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 or leave a message on the FB page to volunteer.