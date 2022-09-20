Deno

Deno is a young pitty that has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has been micro-chipped. As one of our volunteers said, “He’s a busy one, very active.” Yes, being in puppy mode, he loves to play, run and have fun. Deno's birthdate is Sept. 14, 2021, intake weight was 43.2 pounds.

To visit Deno or any of the shelters fur kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job, leave a message and she will get back to you.

Trending Food Videos