Ila has a sad face due to her not being adopted yet. She just wants to have a loving and forever inside home. She is a sweetie, loves attention, and enjoys getting her head rubbed. Ila has been spayed and current on vaccinations. her birth date is Jan. 6, 2021. Intake weight was 6.7 pounds. To visit Ila or any of the shelters fur kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job, leave a message and she will get back to you.
Our shelter is in good shape with food for both cats and dogs, but can always use treats for them.