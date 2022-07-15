Loretta, is a hound mix, and Merle in color. She is current on her vaccinations, micro-chipped and has been spayed. Lorretta is a sweetie and loves having her ears rubbed. She is very affectionate, but not good with cats and smaller dogs. Her birth date is Aug. 13, 2020; intake weight is 51.5 pounds. If you would like to meet her or any of our shelter animals, please text Mandy 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.
Our wish list priority at this time is FABULOSO. We use this to clean kennels and the shelter floor two to three times a day. We still need volunteers, especially Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings to clean and feed the dogs. Volunteers must be 18 years and older. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help.
The morning shift is about 9 a.m. and evening shift around 5 p.m. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to set up a time you can help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter's front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter!