Lloyd is a 4-year old (approximately) hound mix, brindle in color. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Right now he is on a special food diet. He is a happy boy and full of lots of energy. He would do best in a fenced yard with older children due to his energy and size.
To visit Lloyd and any of the other shelter pets, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit or email at happytails@urhere.net
The shelter’s wish list of everyday needs includes Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags, and scoopable cat litter.
The shelter is still in need of volunteers to help with cats, dogs, to clean feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. A couple of hours once a week would certainly help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for our Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter!